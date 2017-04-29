Raiders, Red Devils ousted from baseball playoffs

Both the Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils saw their 2017 baseball seasons come to an end Saturday afternoon.

Clinton, playing its second game in less than 24 hours, could not turn back the Camden Bulldogs in an 11-4 loss in SCHSL Class 3A, District IV bracket. Camden scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning, then responded to Clinton’s four-run top of the fourth by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game away.

Laurens, meanwhile, suffered a 5-4, eight-inning loss to Hanna – in what was the second meeting this week between the two teams. Hanna’s James Parker, who led off the game with a solo homer, doubled and later scored on a sac fly in the top of the eighth inning to break a 4-all tie and send the Raiders into the postseason.

Softball: Octavia Johnson and Mattie Cantrell each had two hits, and Rachel Delio scattered five hits and one walk over a complete-game effort, but the Laurens Raiders fell into the loser’s bracket with a 2-1 home loss to the Byrnes Rebels.

Laurens is now slated to host Nation Ford in an elimination game Monday night. Nation Ford stayed alive with a 20-10, six-inning victory over Westside. The winner will face Byrnes in the district finals Wednesday night.