Paulette L. Trammell, age 67, of 333 Poplar Street, Clinton, S.C., passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was born in Union, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Fred and Helen Tucker Small. She was devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 2 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton. Burial will take place at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery in Enoree. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will be at the home of her son, Jimmy E. Trammell, 304 Pitts Street, Clinton, SC 29325. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton