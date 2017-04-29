Glen Burke, age 83, of 770 Hellams Rd., Gray Court, S.C., and widower of Anna Elizabeth Campbell Burke passed, away Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, and was a son of the late Ausley and Savilla Stevens Burke. Mr. Burke was a self-employed mechanic and a United States Air Force Veteran. Graveside service will be conducted at the Warrior Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Tuesday, May 2, at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends following the graveside service. Condolences may be expressed online at Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.