Main Street’s Sip-N-Stroll this Friday

Main Street is gearing up for Finally Friday!, its series of summer evening events, which will open with the annual Sip-N-Stroll tonight (April 28).

The Finally Friday! events occur on the last Friday night of each month from spring through August, and the first one this Friday will feature an outdoor free concert by ’80s cover band Retro Vertigo. The evening also includes Sip-N-Stroll, which is a ticketed event.

“This year’s wine will be from City Scape winery out of Greenville, which has always been popular,” said Jonathan Irick, the director of Main Street Laurens.

Tickets are $15 per person in advance or $18 per person that evening and an identification will be required. They are available locally at Baldwin Automotive, Holmes Photography & Gifts and Robin’s Nest on Main, or online at eventbrite.com.

The Finally Friday! events of the last two years have been very popular each summer. The last of the five summer evenings will be the August event and will again serve as a Laurens Pep Rally, which gives a lot of recognition to District 55 middle school football teams and cheer squads.

For more information on this weekend’s Sip-N-Stroll and the free concert, see the Main Street Laurens Facebook page, as well as its website, mainstreetlaurens.org, or call 864-984-2119.