Copeland, Clinton baseball stay alive

The Clinton Red Devils’ baseball team got 6 2-3 innings from Aaron Copeland, and a RBI single from Caleb Riddle in the top of the fourth inning to help the Red Devils stay alive in the Class 3A, District IV playoffs with a 2-1 victory Friday at Pendleton.

With the victory, Clinton will play at Camden Saturday in another win-or-go-home contest. A victory in that game would set up a district final at Powdersville Monday night.

Copeland allowed just one hit before being lifted due to the pitch limit, walking four and striking out 10 to help Clinton’s cause.

Laurens baseball: The Raiders fell into the loser’s bracket with a 1-0 loss at Boiling Springs.

Boiling Springs got a walk-off sacrifice fly to score the winning run and send the Bulldogs into the district final. Jared Cvetko suffered the loss, going the entire 6 2-3 innings. Cvetko gave up three hits and three walks, striking out five.

Laurens will host Hanna in a rematch Saturday at noon.

Softball: Laurens will host Byrnes in a winner’s bracket contest Saturday at noon after the Rebels knocked off Nation Ford in an opening-round contest Friday.

If Laurens wins the game it will advance to the district final Wednesday. If Laurens loses it will host Westside or Nation Ford Monday in an elimination game.