101 Dalmatians playing in Clinton this weekend

Fur-loving villain Cruella de Vil will be stressing out plenty of puppies this weekend as the Laurens County Community Theater concludes its production of 101 Dalmatians at the Gillam Center on W. Calhoun Street in Clinton.

Long on spots, the children’s theater musical is a quick production at a low cost, though.

“All tickets are $6 and the length of the show is around 40 minutes with no intermission so it is great for small children,” said LCCT board member Kay Addison.

Addison plays the villain, Cruella de Vil, and because it can’t be done without loads of puppies, the entire show has a cast of more than 80 children, adults or teens.

Tickets are available at the door for the two remaining shows, at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, April 28, and then at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.