Laurens softball takes playoff opener

The Laurens Raiders’ softball team got a complete-game victory from Rachel Delio, and a key RBI-single from Mattie Cantrell in the fifth that proved to be more than enough as the Raiders topped Westside, 2-0, in the first game of the district playoffs in Laurens.

Delio gave up just two hits and struck out four batters for the Raiders, who will now play the winner of the Byrnes-Nation Ford game in a winner’s bracket contest. That game will likely be Saturday, potentially around noon, as the Byrnes-NF game Thursday night was rained out and will be played Friday.

Baseball: Laurens and Clinton both had their playoff games rained out Thursday. Both the Raiders (who will visit Boiling Springs in a winner’s bracket contest) and Red Devils (who will visit Pendleton in an elimination game) will now play Friday night at 7 p.m. If Laurens wins, it will host the district final – likely Monday.

A Clinton victory in its game would lave the team to play another elimination game Saturday.