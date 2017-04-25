Kathryn Hill Campbell, age 87, a resident of Langston Place, Laurens, S.C., and formerly of Gray Court, S.C., and widow of Thomas William Campbell, Sr., passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at the Hospice House of Laurens County. She was born in Gray Court and was the daughter of the late Silas Berry and Ethel Smith Hill. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 28, at 2 p.m., at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. The family will be at the home of Freida Campbell Farmer located at 106 Hillcrest Dr., Clinton, SC 29325.

