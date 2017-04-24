Laurens Academy names new head FB coach

Laurens Academy Headmaster Todd Kirk announced the hiring of Andy McLeod as the new head varsity football coach Monday. McLeod takes over for Kirk, who said he is stepping away from the varsity job and will coach middle school football.

McLeod has been the assistant head coach of Holly Hill for the past seven years, where he helped lead the team to three SCISA championship game appearances, including a Class A title in 2014. McLeod’s team went 11-2 a year ago and was the state runner-up in 8-man.

McLeod said he was offered the position in late March, before Laurens Academy went on spring break, but was unable to make his decision known to staff until after the break.

“I’ve heard great things from Mr. Kirk and Coach Plowden about the program,” McLeod said. “The future is very bright. I’m looking forward to meeting the players.”

McLeod was expected to be on campus to meet with the players and make his hiring official Tuesday.