J.C. “One Gut” Childress, age 84, of 206 Missallie Drive, Clinton, S.C., passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 at NHC of Clinton. He was born in Laurens County and was the son of the late John Crateman and Lu Della Bolt Childress. Mr. Childress was retired from the Clinton Mills, Bailey Plant after 45 years of service. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 26, at 3 p.m. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

