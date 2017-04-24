County retirees to voice insurance concerns

Retirees from Laurens County will have a chance to voice their opinions on their insurance coverage during Tuesday night’s Laurens County Council meeting.

The Laurens County Council recently voted to enforce a policy that would shift the cost of some insurance premiums back to the retirees. Those retirees claim that the county is responsible for payment of those premiums.

Individuals wishing to address council will be required to sign in prior to the meeting. All addressing their concerns are to do so in an “appropriate, civil manner.”

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the County Court House on Laurens’ Historic Square.