Chapman, Kan. – Lon Lee Buysman, 48 passed away Apr. 23, 2017. Lon was born Jan 25, 1969 to Lester Lee and Joan Darlene (Buss) Buysman. Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at Londeen Funeral Chapel 206 W. 5th, Chapman, Kan. Online: www.londeenfuneralchapel.com