PC men’s tennis rallies, wins Big South Tournament

The glass ceiling separating the Presbyterian College Blue Hose from its first-ever NCAA Tournament bid in any team sport has been broken.

And, oh boy, did the Blue Hose earn it.

Presbyterian, trailing 3-2 and down a break in the third set of the No. 6 doubles match, rallied back and won both the No. 3 and 6 singles matches from Campbell to eliminate the Fighting Camels, 4-3, in a championship round pushed back one day due to rain.

As a result of the victory, Presbyterian earned its first-ever NCAA Division I Tournament bid. The tournament is slated to open May 18 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.

