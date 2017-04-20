Bike to School planned for E.B. Morse students

The Laurens Police Department is making plans for its inaugural Bike to School Day for students at E.B. Morse Elementary School on Tuesday, May 23.

The ride to school will begin for kindergarten-through-fifth graders at 7:50 a.m. at Collyar Park.

“We want to have a parade-style ride and encourage people to come out and cheer the kids on while they ride by on their way to school,” said Laurens Police Sgt. Jody Thibodeau, who is part of the Laurens Police Department’s cycling unit.

Bike to School Day was scheduled to coincide with Field Day at E.B. Morse. Students who bring a permission slip from their parents will be able to ride on a cycling obstacle course during Field Day. Bicycles and helmets will be supplied for the course, thanks to donations from Walmart.

Hincapie Sports in Simpsonville is among the sponsors for the event, which will also include appearances by two professional riders with the Hollowesko-Citadel Race Team presented by Hincapie Sportswear.

“That’s one of the the things for the kids — a chance to meet some professional cyclists,” Thibodeau said.