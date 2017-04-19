Mansour smashes records, wins Big South women’s golf title

Presbyterian College junior women’s golfer Celia Mansour set a record for the lowest single round in Big South Tournament history Tuesday, then bettered it by setting tournament records for lowest total score and lowest score to par for 54 holes, winning the individual title at the tournament Wednesday in Ninety Six.

Mansour, from France, shot a single-round tournament record 66 in Tuesday’s second round to open the day at 7-under. She then shot a 2-under 70 in the final round of the tournament, held at The Patriot at Grand Harbor, to finish at 9-under 207 – smashing both the previous tournament record for low 54-score total score and 54-hole score to par, set in 2014 by Campbell’s Louise Latorre, by six shots.

After pars on the first 13 holes of her final round, Mansour birdied the 14th and 15 holes and won the individual title by three shots over Campbell’s Nadine White, who bettered Mansour’s single-round record with a 65 in Wednesday’s final round.

Look for more details on the tournament in this weekend’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser Extra.