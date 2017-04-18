PC men’s tennis earns record 6 conference honors

The Presbyterian College men’s tennis team was honored by the Big South Conference Tuesday with six selections to its end-of-season honors list, the most in any season since moving to Division I in 2007, while Diego Manzanas was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second straight year.

Senior Ben Kelley was named to the first team All-Big South in singles, the duo of Alexander Lykou and Brandon Mills made the first team in doubles. Freshman Jaime Castillo-Lopez and junior Alejandro Bejar each made the second team for singles, while the duos of Castillo-Lopez/Manzanas and Kelley/Joel Roberts made the second team.

Manzanas was also named to the All-Academic team for the third time.