2 more lives claimed on county roadways

Two more people were killed on Laurens County roadways this past week, bringing the total of highway deaths within county lines to 15 this year.

Just before sunrise on Monday, Zahri Mahmoud Abozahri was struck while riding a bicycle on S.C. Highway 101 North about a half-mile south of I-385.

Mahmoud, 22, of Gray Court, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 7:10 a.m.

According the S.C. Highway Patrol, both Mahmoud and a 2005 Chevrolet pickup driven by Michael Tinsley of Laurens were traveling north on Highway 101 when the truck struck the bicycle.

Mahmoud died of blunt-force trauma, according to Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols.

The accident is still under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol. No charges have been filed.

On Thursday, April 13, Brian Nutting, 44, of Mountville, was killed in a single-car crash on Burnt Mill Creek Road at Lisbon Road about three miles south of Laurens.

According to reports, Nutting was traveling north on Burnt Mill Creek Road in a 2004 Dodge pickup when he ran off the road and clipped a utility pole .

The pickup overturned and Nutting was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy confirmed he died of blunt-force trauma.

Laurens County is among the state’s leaders in highway deaths in 2017. Through April 17, Laurens was tied with the more populated counties of Richland and Greenville with 15 highway fatalities each.