Dorothy Ann Simmons Cook, 88, of 697 West Main Street, Gray Court, S.C., entered into Heavenly rest Monday, April 17, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 25, 1928 in Leesville, S.C., to the late John Walter and Laura Belle Hellams Simmons. She was retired from the Greenville Hospital System. Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, April 19, at 2:00 p.m. at Dial’s United Methodist Church Cemetery, 11828 Hwy. 101 S., Gray Court, S.C. The family will receive friends at the home, 697 West Main Street, Gray Court, immediately following the graveside service.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary

Woodruff, S.C.