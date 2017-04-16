Walter Thomas “Tommy” Lanford Jr., 60, of Fountain Inn, S.C., husband of Elizabeth Vaughn Lanford, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, after an extended illness. Born in Laurens County, he was the son of Loraine Darnell Lanford and the late Walter Thomas Lanford Sr. Tommy was a Pre-Authorization Clerk at Piedmont Mental Health. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at Messiah Lutheran Church, with Visitation to follow. The family will be at the residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast Chapel