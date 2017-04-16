Sara Helen Lawson Richards

Sara Helen Lawson Richards,”MeMa”, age 80, of 160 Ora County Park Road, Enoree, S.C., passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017, at her home. A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Algie and Beatrice Brewington Lawson. She was a retire employee with Cryovac. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 19,  at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Stribling Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Knighton Chapel  Wesleyan Church Cemetery. The family is at their respective homes.
