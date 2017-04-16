Mildred Moore Nelson, 93, formerly of 104 Wardlaw Rd., Laurens, S.C., and wife of the late Fred Clifton Nelson, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017, at NHC in Laurens. Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Troy Franklin Fowler Moore and Nannie Josephine Fowler Moore. A graduate of Draughon’s Business College in Greenville, she was formerly employed with the Laurens Advertiser and the Laurens Memorial Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 19, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. A private burial will be held in the church cemetery. The family will be at the home of her daughter, 104 Wardlaw Rd., and will receive friends in the church sanctuary following the memorial service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.