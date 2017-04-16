Clinton, S.C. – Lynn Walden Cooper Jr. died Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017. Lynn was born in Clinton and was a son of the late Elizabeth Wise and Lynn Walden Cooper Sr. Mr. Cooper was the longtime owner of Cooper Motor Company and held numerous positions in civic, church and business organizations. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 18, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Clinton. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

