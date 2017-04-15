Franklin Delano “Frank” Shipman, 83, of 103 Little John Lane, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Loretta Hurley Shipman, passed away at his home Saturday, April 15, 2017. Born in Clinton and raised in Laurens, he was a son of the late J. Boney and Minnie Mae Grumbles Shipman. Frank served as a helicopter mechanic in the U.S. Army in the mid 1950’s, and for 35 years worked for 3M/Ceramtec. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 17, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, followed by interment in Forest Lawn East Cemetery with Military Rites. The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Monday, one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.