Clinton, S.C. – While surrounded his by his family, Paul “Cowboy” E. Hellams Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 14, 2017. He was born in Laurens, S.C., and was the son of the late Paul and Goldie Hellam Sr. To many he was known from the C&R Auto Parts, where he worked for 17+ years. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He served four years active duty in the Vietnam War and survived the Battle on Hamburger Hill. After his Honorable Discharge from the Marine Corps his thirst for adventure led him on many new quests. His first was a short stint of race car driving. As the need for speed ended, he landed in the Rodeo Circuit. For several years he toured, specializing in Bull Riding and Steer Wrestling. His last adventure led him to be a member of the National Wrestling Alliance where he became known as “Desperado.” He went on to be the founder of his own wrestling association, the SCW – Southern Championship Wrestling. A memorial service will be held, Monday, April 17, at 2 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

