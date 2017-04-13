Eliza Gray Doty, preemie infant daughter of Kevin Doty and Courtney Kitchens of Waterloo, S.C., passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will conducted Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens. The family will greet friends immediately following the memorial service. The parents request that those attending please dress in bright colors to celebrate the life of their daughter. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens