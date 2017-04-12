Nibert resigns as PC men’s basketball coach

A fixture on the sidelines of Presbyterian College men’s basketball games for more than a quarter century has decided to call it a career.

Gregg Nibert, the head coach of the Blue Hose program for 28 years who led the team to four NCAA Division II Tournament bids and an NAIA Tournament bid, who led the program through its transition to Division I in 2007, resigned as head coach Wednesday morning. John Reynolds, previously an assistant with the program, was immediately bumped to interim head coach while a search for a full-time replacement is underway.

“While Gregg has decided to resign, he leaves us with a solid foundation for continuing to strengthen our basketball program,” Presbyterian College President Bob Staton said. “We wish Gregg the best in his future endeavors and offer appreciation for all that he has contributed to PC.”

Nibert finished with 416 career victories, including a program-record 27 during the 2003 season. That year saw PC advanced to the South Atlantic Regional Final as a No. 8 seed before falling to No. 2 Bowie State 67-53, in the regional final.

The program’s marquee moment in Division I play came in 2011 when the Blue Hose upset No. 20 Cincinnati, 56-54. It is the only time since the transition that PC has defeated a nationally-ranked opponent.