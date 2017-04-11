PC men’s tennis wraps Big South title

The Presbyterian College men’s tennis team won its second Big South regular-season title in four years Monday, scoring a 5-2 victory over the Winthrop Eagles at the Templeton Center in Clinton.

Presbyterian, as a result, iced the No. 1 seed for the Big South Tournament, which begins next week in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Blue Hose won two of three doubles matches to take the opening point, then won four of six singles matches to finish off the Eagles. Among those who won in singles was Ben Kelley, whose straight-set victory moved his singles record to 18-3 on the season.

PC hosts NJIT Friday afternoon in the regular-season finale for the Blue Hose.

Look for more coverage of the Blue Hose capturing the Big South title in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.