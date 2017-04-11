Linda Faye Paxton, age 53, of 640 Frontier Dr., Laurens, S.C., passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late George Griffin Sr. and the late Grace Lee Thompson Griffin. Faye was employed with the Carolina Women’s Center in Clinton. A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, April 13, at 4:00 p.m. in the New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton