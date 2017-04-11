Linda Faye Paxton
Linda Faye Paxton, age 53, of 640 Frontier Dr., Laurens, S.C., passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late George Griffin Sr. and the late Grace Lee Thompson Griffin. Faye was employed with the Carolina Women's Center in Clinton. A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, April 13, at 4:00 p.m. in the New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church.
