Clinton, S.C. – Mary Grace League Coleman lost her fight with cancer April 10, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Morris Hayes “Bill” League and Lorene Burroughs of Leagues Dairy of Clinton. She retired from Laurens Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Room and Cardiac Rehab. She served on the board of the Laurens County Humane Society. She also served at the United Ministry food bank, the Open Door/Geraldine’s Kitchen and volunteered at the Good Shepherd Free Medical Clinic. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home, 504 East Carolina Ave. in Clinton. Graveside service will be held Thursday, April 13, at 5 p.m. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens on Hwy. 76 E. in Clinton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton