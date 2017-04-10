Lois May Foster Hollingsworth, 81, of 5650 Hwy. 252, Laurens, S.C., passed away Monday, April 10, 2017, at the Laurens County Hospice House in Clinton. Born in Stillwater, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Leon George and Mary Ritson Foster. She was retired from Whitten Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 1:00 PM to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.