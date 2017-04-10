Faye Ward Shue, age 79, formerly of 257 Skyland Drive, Clinton, S.C., passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017, at the NHC of Clinton. She was born in Burlington, N.C., and was a daughter of the late Grantham Lewis and Angela Ward. Mrs. Shue was a long-time employee of Joanna Woodson Elementary School. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 14, at 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton, with burial in Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton. Condolences may expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

