Laurens, S.C. – Bobbie Pulley Marler, 87, of Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community passed away Monday, April 10, 2017, at Greenville Health System. Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Effie Lunsford Pulley. A graduate of Ford High School, she was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.