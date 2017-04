Tarrant C. Gambrell (Clint), 77, of 172 Rest Rd., Waterloo, S.C., passed away April 9, 2017 at his home. He was the son of the late Henry Gambrell and Inez Phillips Gambrell. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 15, at the home.

Special thanks to Hospice of Laurens and JK Yarbough Mortuary of Woodruff.