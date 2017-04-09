Nena Bishop Burts

Laurens, S.C. – Nena Bishop Burts, 86, widow of William Lewis Burts, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Martha Franks Retirement Center. Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late James Lonnie and Essie Bagwell Bishop. Mrs. Burts was retired from Sharpton Company. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Union Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Tuesday from 2-3 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.