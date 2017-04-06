Ted Ansel Williams, age 82, of 2654 Bramlett Church Road, Gray Court, S.C., and widower of Ann Manly Williams, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late James Ansel and Ola Itura Duckworth Williams. Ted was a SC Army National Guard Veteran and retired from Fluor Corporation. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, April 10, at Bramlett United Methodist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.