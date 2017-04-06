Sylvia B. McSweeney, 73, of Apple Creek, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at her home. She was born February 11, 1944 in Greenwood, S.C., the daughter of Frank and Evelyn Davenport Bagwell. She was a homemaker and had worked as a secretary for a law firm. Friends will be received at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, Ohio, on Sunday, April 9, from 4-6:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Friendship Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Hickory Tavern, S.C., on Wednesday, April 12, at 1:00 p.m. Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.