Laurens, S.C. – Harriet Beckwith Patterson Ramage passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Harriet grew up in Laurens County and attended Laurens County High School, where she met and later married her high school sweetheart – Walter Senn Ramage – in a love story for the ages that lasted 61 years. She graduated from Winthrop College in 1956 with a degree in English. She was a writer and avid reader, whose desire to continue learning never wavered, and she wrote a column for the Laurens County Advertiser for many years. She was active in sports throughout her life – from high school basketball to golf as an adult – and she served WSCGA in various leadership positions, including board member and president, for 12 years. A breast cancer survivor, she organized and facilitated a cancer support group for 15 years. Her experiences with this, combined with her love of nature and gardening, led to her instrumental role in establishing the Ferguson Meditation Garden at Laurens County Memorial Hospital – something she held incredibly close to her heart. She was active in the church in every city she lived, held numerous leadership positions, and advocated for increased leadership roles for women within the church. She spent much of her adult life as a homemaker, raising her children and she took an active part in her grandchildren’s lives. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at First United Methodist Church of Laurens, with a visitation to follow. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

