Habitat to hold dedication, groundbreaking this Saturday

Laurens County Habitat for Humanity will hold a dedication for its newest home at 274 South Harper Street Extension in Laurens at 10 a.m. this Saturday. The April 8 event will also include a groundbreaking ceremony for Habitat’s next project at an adjacent lot.

“We’ll be doing the groundbreaking on a lot right beside that one,” said Laurens County Habitat for Humanity President Joel Evans. “We have another house we’re getting ready to start.”

Erica Elmore has already taken up residence in the completed home, which was finished in late 2016. The dedication of her home will also include an open house.

After the groundbreaking, Evans said he expected volunteers to start work on the new home right away. Danyell Blakely will reside in that home after its completion.

“It usually takes us five or six months because we’re all volunteer labor,” he said. “But I anticipate it being completed by October.”