Clinton gets set for Saturday egg hunt

The city of Clinton will hold its Community Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 4 p.m.

“We are doing the Easter egg hunt at Pine Haven Park off Highway 72,” said Mary-Wallace Riley, events coordinator with the City of Clinton.

Pine Haven Park is located beside the American Legion Hut across from Clinton Middle School.

Set to launch right at 2 p.m., the egg hunt will go quickly and, once the eggs are gone, a variety of games and rides will begin.

“We will have train rides, inflatables, prizes and refreshments,” Riley said, “and all children are invited to attend.”

