Juanita Brown Bailey, 85 of 102 Windsor Dr., Laurens, S.C., and wife of the late John Alex Bailey, passed away, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late William Henry and Lillie James Brown. She retired from 3-M after 20 years of service. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 9, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends on Sunday at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.