Margaret Ann Leopard Payne, 72, of 243 Pilgrim Circle, Waterloo, S.C., and wife of Walter Earl Payne, Jr. passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Hospice Care of the Piedmont, Hospice House. Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Talmadge V. and Lizzie Smith Leopard. She was the Office Manager and Director of Mission Ministries of the Laurens Baptist Association for 31 years, where she ministered to the entire community. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Second Baptist Church with burial in Westview Memorial Park. The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at Second Baptist Church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.