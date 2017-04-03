Don Owen Neil Thompson By Editor | April 3, 2017 | 0 Don Owen Neil Thompson passed away on April 3, 2017 at his home with family. Survived by his wife, Margaret, daughter Stephanie Young, son Nikko, son-in laws Doug Ereon and Robert Young, Grandchildren Elizabeth, Thomas and Christopher Young. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Harriet Beckwith Patterson Ramage April 6, 2017 | No Comments » Juanita Brown Bailey April 5, 2017 | No Comments » Margaret Ann Leopard Payne April 4, 2017 | No Comments » Carolyn Parkman Thomason April 3, 2017 | No Comments » Margaret Peterson Mathews April 2, 2017 | No Comments »