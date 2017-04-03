Carolyn Parkman Thomason
Carolyn Parkman Thomason, age 88, of 434 Tranquil Drive, Laurens, S.C., passed away Monday, April 3, 2017, at the NHC of Clinton. She was born in Columbia, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Thomas Marion Parkman Sr. and Clarie Williams Parkman, and the last surviving member of her family. Mrs. Thomason was co-owner of Earl Thomason’s Jewelers and Earl Thomason’s Upstairs. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 7, at 2:00 p.m., at the Laurens First United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends following the service. A private burial will be held Friday morning at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens