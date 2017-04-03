Carolyn Parkman Thomason, age 88, of 434 Tranquil Drive, Laurens, S.C., passed away Monday, April 3, 2017, at the NHC of Clinton. She was born in Columbia, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Thomas Marion Parkman Sr. and Clarie Williams Parkman, and the last surviving member of her family. Mrs. Thomason was co-owner of Earl Thomason’s Jewelers and Earl Thomason’s Upstairs. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 7, at 2:00 p.m., at the Laurens First United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends following the service. A private burial will be held Friday morning at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens