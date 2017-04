Margaret Peterson Mathews, age 81, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday April 2, 2017, at NHC Farragut. The family will welcome friends at Church Street United Methodist Church on Friday April 7, rom 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. A celebration of Margaret’s life will follow at 7:00 pm. Click Funeral Home and Cremations – Middlebrook Chapel is serving the Mathews family. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.clickfh.com.