Collision with train kills Clinton woman

A train collided with an automobile late Thursday night, killing a Clinton woman.

Cynthia Denise Alexander, 48, of Palmetto Street in Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident just after midnight Friday morning, said Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek.

The accident occurred on the railroad crossing at Highway 76 West at Thornwell Street.

Cheek said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The vehicle driven by Alexander was struck by the train’s engine, Cheek said.

The death is the 14th traffic fatality in Laurens County since the beginning of 2017.