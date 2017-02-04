LA girls finish perfect in region as Moore hits milestone

The Laurens Academy girls’ basketball team finished off a perfect regular season in region play with a 74-14 rout of rival Newberry Academy at Laurens Friday night, and in doing so saw star scorer Ruthie Moore reach a milestone as she topped the 1,000-point plateau for her prep career.

Moore tied Taylor Campbell for game-high honors with 24 points each as the Crusaders gave up five points in the first half and none in the fourth quarter.

LA’s boys took third in their region after knocking off Newberry Academy in the second half of the doubleheader, 53-49. Jonathan Burns scored 14 to lead LA, while Noah Moore added 12 points and Will Price scored 11.

Both teams will play region tournament ball starting Friday at Newberry Academy.

Laurens: The Laurens boys’ basketball team was eliminated from tournament contention Friday with a 67-56 loss to Riverside, coupled with a Greenwood victory over Mauldin.

Laurens, sitting at 1-7 in the region and tied with Mauldin for last place, was mathematically eliminated as it can’t finish in the top four in the region standings. Unlike in previous years, the new Class 5A takes only the top four teams in each region to the tournament.

The Raider girls picked up a 50-40 victory in their game over Riverside to keep their hopes alive for a playoff spot, but are still on the fringe of making the playoffs.

Cali Heisey had 18 pionts and Laylay Todd scored 12 points for Laurens.

Clinton: Ashlyn Abercrombie had 16 points as the Red Devils girls’ basketball team stopped Broome in overtime, 41-37.

In the boys’ game, Jalen Carter scored 21 points and led three players in double figures as Clinton stayed undefeated in region play (8-0) with a 55-47 victory over the Centurions.