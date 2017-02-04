Cathy Ann Weathers Hill, 59, wife of Kenneth Melvin “Buddy” Hill, of 98 RTS Drive, Laurens, died Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Hospice of Laurens County. Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Ludie Alvin Jr. and Clara Thompson Weathers. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family is at the home and will receive friends immediately following the service in the family room at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.