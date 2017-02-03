Mountville woman dies in crash

A Mountville woman was killed early Friday morning when the car in which she was a passenger ran off the road and crashed into a tree on Lisbon Road.

Helen Coates, 91, of 289 Brazoale Road in Mountville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Her husband, James Coates, 93, was driving a 2008 Saturn southbound on Lisbon Road, two-and-a-half miles south of Laurens when the accident occurred. He was transported by air to Greenville Memorial Hospital for injuries suffered in the wreck.

According the S.C. Highway Patrol, the vehicle ran up an embankment and struck a tree after running off the road.

The fatality is the fourth on Laurens County roads in 2017.