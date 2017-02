Julie Jacqueline Welch Rawls, age 54, of 131 Acorn Trail, Fountain Inn, and widow of James Scott Rawls, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017, at her home. Born in Hackney, England, Julie was a daughter of the late Jack and Winnie Church Welch. The family will host a memorial service at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.