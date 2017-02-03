Mountville – Helen Morrison Armstrong Coates, 91, wife of J.W. Coates and the late Charles E. Armstrong Sr., passed away Friday, February 3, 2017. Born in Henderson County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Burgain H. and Lillie Hill Morrison. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, February 6, at Beaverdam Baptist Church with burial in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will be at the home of her sister, Ann McDowell, 112 Arrowood Drive, Laurens, and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary, on Sunday, February 5, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.